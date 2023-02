Breaking: 16-year-old Montaser Mohammad Deeb Shawwa died around 6:45 p.m. today after an Israeli sniper shot him in the mouth on February 8 during a raid on Balata refugee camp, near Nablus. Montaser was on a ventilator for 12 days before succumbing to his injuries today. pic.twitter.com/kxVIxKyqyh